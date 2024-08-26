Red Tails: Squadron 20 name change honors heritage

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet 1st Class Julian Jackson and member of Squadron 20 stands in front of the “Wall of History” in Cadet Squadron’s newly redesigned Ready Room. The cadets rebranded their dormitory after they changed their name to Red Tails during the summer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)