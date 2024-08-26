Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Tails: Squadron 20 name change honors heritage [Image 4 of 4]

    Red Tails: Squadron 20 name change honors heritage

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2024

    Photo by Trevor Cokley 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet 1st Class Julian Jackson and member of Squadron 20 stands in front of the “Wall of History” in Cadet Squadron’s newly redesigned Ready Room. The cadets rebranded their dormitory after they changed their name to Red Tails during the summer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 10:45
    Photo ID: 8612265
    VIRIN: 240823-F-XS730-1001
    Location: U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, COLORADO, US
