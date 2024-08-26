Red Tails: Squadron 20 name change honors heritage

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cadet Squadron 20 members now wear a patch that reflects a new name and motto honoring the Tuskegee Airmen. The patch shows “Red Tails” above a Tuskegee Airman aircraft with the new motto superimposed over the Roman numeral 20. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)