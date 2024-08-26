Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Tails: Squadron 20 name change honors heritage [Image 2 of 4]

    Red Tails: Squadron 20 name change honors heritage

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2024

    Photo by Trevor Cokley 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    Cadet Squadron 20 members now wear a patch that reflects a new name and motto honoring the Tuskegee Airmen. The patch shows “Red Tails” above a Tuskegee Airman aircraft with the new motto superimposed over the Roman numeral 20. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 10:45
    Location: U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, COLORADO, US
