The Hulk wall mural from Cadet Squadron 20’s previous era as Trolls can be seen outside of the door to the newly redesigned Ready Room. The squadron retained its legacy from 1972-2023 as it incorporated new branding with its renaming to “Red Tails.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2024 10:45
|Photo ID:
|8612264
|VIRIN:
|240823-F-XS730-1015
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|1.98 MB
|Location:
|U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Red Tails: Squadron 20 name change honors heritage [Image 4 of 4], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Red Tails: Squadron 20 name change honors heritage
No keywords found.