Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Red Tails: Squadron 20 name change honors heritage [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Red Tails: Squadron 20 name change honors heritage

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2024

    Photo by Trevor Cokley 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    The Hulk wall mural from Cadet Squadron 20’s previous era as Trolls can be seen outside of the door to the newly redesigned Ready Room. The squadron retained its legacy from 1972-2023 as it incorporated new branding with its renaming to “Red Tails.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 10:45
    Photo ID: 8612264
    VIRIN: 240823-F-XS730-1015
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 1.98 MB
    Location: U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Tails: Squadron 20 name change honors heritage [Image 4 of 4], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Red Tails: Squadron 20 name change honors heritage
    Red Tails: Squadron 20 name change honors heritage
    Red Tails: Squadron 20 name change honors heritage
    Red Tails: Squadron 20 name change honors heritage

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Red Tails: Squadron 20 name change honors heritage

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tuskegee Airmen
    U.S. Air Force Academy
    Red Tails
    Trolls
    Cadet Squadron 20

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download