U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet 1st Class Julian Jackson, one of the driving forces behind Cadet Squadron 20’s redesignation to “Red Tails,” stands in front of memorabilia in the recently redesigned Ready Room. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)
|08.23.2024
|08.27.2024 10:45
|8612262
|240823-F-XS730-1002
|5408x3610
|2.26 MB
|U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, COLORADO, US
|2
|0
Red Tails: Squadron 20 name change honors heritage
