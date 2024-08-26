Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Submarine Force U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander Promotes USS Emory S. Land Military Sealift Command Ship’s Master [Image 5 of 5]

    Submarine Force U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander Promotes USS Emory S. Land Military Sealift Command Ship’s Master

    WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA

    08.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Darek Leary 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    HMAS STIRLING, Western Australia, Australia (Aug. 23, 2024) – From left to right, Rear Adm. Rick Seif, Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Military Sealift Command (MSC) civil service mariner Matthew Summer, chief engineer of the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), MSC civil service mariner and Navy Reserve Lt. Cmdr. Michael Cook, ship’s master of the Emory S. Land, Cmdr. Mike Fasano, executive officer of the Emory S. Land, MSC civil service mariner Theodore Greene, chief mate of the Emory S. Land, and Capt. Brent Spillner, commanding officer of the Emory S. Land, pose for a group photo after Cook’s promotion ceremony at HMAS Stirling, Western Australia, Australia, Aug. 23. Emory S. Land is in port at HMAS Stirling to conduct a Submarine Tendered Maintenance Period (STMP) with Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Hawaii (SSN 776) as part of AUKUS Pillar 1’s effort to support Australia’s acquisition of a sovereign conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarine capability.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darek Leary)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Submarine Force U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander Promotes USS Emory S. Land Military Sealift Command Ship’s Master [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Darek Leary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

