Submarine Force U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander Promotes USS Emory S. Land Military Sealift Command Ship’s Master

HMAS STIRLING, Western Australia, Australia (Aug. 23, 2024) – Rear Adm. Rick Seif, commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, left, administers the oath of office to Navy Reserve Lt. Cmdr. Michael Cook, Military Sealift Command ship’s master of the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), right, during a promotion ceremony at HMAS Stirling, Western Australia, Australia, Aug. 23. Emory S. Land is in port at HMAS Stirling to conduct a Submarine Tendered Maintenance Period (STMP) with Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Hawaii (SSN 776) as part of AUKUS Pillar 1’s effort to support Australia’s acquisition of a sovereign conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarine capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darek Leary)