Submarine Force U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander Promotes USS Emory S. Land Military Sealift Command Ship’s Master

HMAS STIRLING, Western Australia, Australia (Aug. 23, 2024) – Capt. Brent Spillner, commanding officer of the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), right, and Cmdr. Mike Fasano, executive officer of Emory S. Land, left, pin collar devices on Navy Reserve Lt. Cmdr. Michael Cook, Military Sealift Command ship’s master of the Emory S. Land, during a promotion ceremony at HMAS Stirling, Western Australia, Australia, Aug. 23. Emory S. Land is in port at HMAS Stirling to conduct a Submarine Tendered Maintenance Period (STMP) with Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Hawaii (SSN 776) as part of AUKUS Pillar 1’s effort to support Australia’s acquisition of a sovereign conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarine capability.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darek Leary)