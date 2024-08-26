Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    United States Army Pershing Cup Best OC/T Competition 2024 [Image 1 of 9]

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Trenton Lowery 

    First Army Division West

    United States Army Coach/Trainers receive a weapons familiarization brief for the M249 Squad Automatic Weapon during day zero of the U.S. Army Pershing Cup Best OC/T competition at Small Arms Range Clifford, Fort Stewart, Georgia, August 26, 2024. The Best OC/T competition is a three-day event where competitors hash it out in a series of grueling events to determine the best Officer and Enlisted OC/T in the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Trenton Lowery)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2024
    Date Posted: 08.26.2024 23:55
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
