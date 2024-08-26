United States Army Pershing Cup Best OC/T Competition 2024

United States Army Observer Coach/ Trainer Sgt. 1st Class Mk-Ada-Quet Genereaux, assigned to First Army Division East, prepares to throw a M67 Fragmentation Grenade during weapons familiarization training on day zero for the U.S. Army Pershing Cup Best OC/T Competition at Small Arms Range Clifford, Fort Stewart, Georgia, August 26, 2024. The Best OC/T competition is a three-day event where competitors hash it out in a series of grueling events to determine the best Officer and Enlisted OC/T in the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Trenton Lowery)

