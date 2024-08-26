Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    United States Army Pershing Cup Best OC/T Competition 2024 [Image 4 of 9]

    United States Army Pershing Cup Best OC/T Competition 2024

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Trenton Lowery 

    First Army Division West

    United States Army Observer Coach/Trainers, Capt. Charles William and Sgt. 1st Class Richard Padilla, assigned to the Joint Readiness Training Center out of Fort Johnson, Louisiana conduct weapon familiarization training on the M4A1 Carbine Rifle on day zero for the U.S. Army Pershing Cup Best OC/T Competition at Small Arms Range Clifford, Fort Stewart, Georgia, August 26, 2024. The Best OC/T competition is a three-day event where competitors hash it out in a series of grueling events to determine the best Officer and Enlisted OC/T in the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Trenton Lowery)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, United States Army Pershing Cup Best OC/T Competition 2024 [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Trenton Lowery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

