United States Army Observer Coach/Trainers, Capt. Charles William and Sgt. 1st Class Richard Padilla, assigned to the Joint Readiness Training Center out of Fort Johnson, Louisiana conduct weapon familiarization training on the M4A1 Carbine Rifle on day zero for the U.S. Army Pershing Cup Best OC/T Competition at Small Arms Range Clifford, Fort Stewart, Georgia, August 26, 2024. The Best OC/T competition is a three-day event where competitors hash it out in a series of grueling events to determine the best Officer and Enlisted OC/T in the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Trenton Lowery)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2024 Date Posted: 08.26.2024 23:55 Photo ID: 8611433 VIRIN: 240826-A-ZT447-1039 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 11.12 MB Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, United States Army Pershing Cup Best OC/T Competition 2024 [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Trenton Lowery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.