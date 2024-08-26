First Ever U.S. Army Best OC/Ts Announced

Photo By Staff Sgt. harry Smith | One OC/T team stood out from the rest, Cpt. Corey Masaracchia and Staff Sgt. Kyle...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. harry Smith | One OC/T team stood out from the rest, Cpt. Corey Masaracchia and Staff Sgt. Kyle Pierson, with the National Training Center out of Fort Irwin, CA, were crowned the U.S. Army Best OC/Ts of 2024 during an award ceremony at the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force, Pooler, Ga. Aug. 29. In a U.S. Army first, 28 of the best Observer Controller/Trainers from across the globe showcased their skills in the sweltering Georgia heat during the John J. Pershing Best OC/T Competition at Fort Stewart, Ga. Aug. 27-29. U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Harry Smith IV see less | View Image Page

FORT STEWART, GA – In a U.S. Army first, 28 of the best Observer Controller/Trainers from across the globe showcased their skills in the sweltering Georgia heat during the John J. Pershing Best OC/T Competition Aug. 27-29.



“OC/Ts bring a unique skill set to the Army,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Landes, commanding general, First Army. “A good OC/T is an experienced leader and a warfighter, and you must be able to coach and mentor those skills. This competition only highlighted what OC/Ts do every day to make us stronger. ”



The competition, hosted by the 188th Infantry Brigade and First Army, embodied the U.S. Army Forces Command’s priority, “Win as a balanced Total Army,” and created a platform to recognize the best in accomplishing this task. It also paid homage to Gen. of the Armies John J. Pershing, First Army’s first commander and Commander-in-Chief of the American Expeditionary Forces in Europe during World War I.



“The purpose of this competition was to test the abilities of OC/Ts, both technical and tactical, in an unforgiving environment,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Prosser, senior enlisted advisor, First Army. “During the inaugural OC/T competition, participants learned a lot about themselves, their strengths and weaknesses, and were able to come out as better OC/T officers and noncommissioned officers.”



The 14 teams consisted of an officer and an enlisted OC/T, highlighting the strength and critical role OC/Ts play in the Army’s Total Force readiness mission.



“OC/Ts play a critical role in Total Force Readiness because they provide commands with an outside, objective evaluation of their training and readiness,” said Maj. Jeff DuVaul-Fetters, Planning & Exercise Chief, 188th Infantry Brigade, First Army. “Partnership, trust, and realistic training across the Active, Reserve, and National Guard components through complex, tough, realistic training provided by OC/Ts enable Soldiers and units to complete their vital missions anywhere in the world. We incorporated this philosophy into the competition by maintaining a high operational tempo and leveraging various installation, division, and other supporting agencies to mimic the collaborative OC/T experience.”



The grueling three-day event, designed to test OC/Ts, assessed various military skills, including tactics, leadership, and technical and tactical proficiencies.



“The urban lanes were challenging, but good training,” said Lt. Col. Matt Greenwood, OC/T with 177th Infantry Brigade, First Army. “We completed multiple aspects of tactical training that, as OC/Ts, we are expected to be familiar with. We are completing events we need to be proficient in to be good OC/Ts for our partners.”



Participants faced a series of challenging scenarios that included day and night land navigation, physical fitness assessments, weapon lanes, medical lanes, obstacle courses, live fire exercises, simulated combat situations, and After Action Reviews.



“Being from an Infantry background helped during this competition because many events mirror Expert Infantry Badge and Expert Soldier Badge standards,” said Staff Sgt. Ethan Charles, infantryman OC/T with 177th Armored Brigade, First Army. “The most challenging event for me was the Army Combat Fitness Test movements followed by an Expert Physical Fitness Assessment in full combat uniform, improved outer tactical vest with plates, and advanced combat helmet in the sweltering Georgia heat.”



The competition featured a mystery event in which competitors moved by air to a lane designed to challenge their physical fitness, problem-solving abilities, and weapons expertise. The participants demonstrated mastery of various weapons systems under timed, physically strenuous conditions, underscoring the importance of technical skills and knowledge in combat situations.



“The blistering heat and short sleep have made this week difficult, but it’s an honor to be selected to compete in the first Best OC/T Competition out of hundreds of OC/Ts around the world,” said Staff Sgt. Jason Earnest, infantryman OC/T with 174th Infantry Brigade, First Army. “It’s good to see other OC/Ts from other parts of the Army with different specialties that you don’t normally work with, train together, compete together, hold each other accountable, and push each other when needed.”



After the competition, one OC/T team stood out from the rest, Cpt. Corey Masaracchia and Staff Sgt. Kyle Pierson, with the National Training Center out of Fort Irwin, CA, were crowned the U.S. Army Best OC/T of 2024.



“It was a rewarding experience being with some of the best OC/Ts across the Army. I thank my teammate for motivating me throughout the competition,” said Masaracchia. “I think it’s essential to have this competition because the OC/T job is very different from all the other jobs in the Army. Observing, coaching, mentoring, and training the force takes a special individual with certain knowledge. Overall, this was one of the more challenging events I’ve ever done, not knowing what’s coming next and the physical aspect in a taxing environment.”



All participants modeled exceptional leadership, tactical knowledge, and ability to inspire during the competition. The cadre and First Army senior leadership were proud of the competitors and their performance in the events.



“A good deal of preparation before execution made the event run smoothly,” said Master Sgt. Brandon Lindsey, cadre, 188th Infantry Brigade, First Army. “The competitors pushed hard at all events I observed and were motivated the entire time. All the units came together and put on a professional event. The competitors were challenged both mentally and physically.”



This inaugural Army-wide competition celebrated the dedication and professionalism of OC/Ts who traveled from across the country to showcase the critical role that OC/Ts play in maintaining the readiness and lethality of Soldiers across the U.S. Army, U.S. Army Reserves, and National Guard.



“Iron sharpens iron,” said Prosser. “OC/Ts are often the unsung heroes in many ways because they’re not the ones that pull the trigger, but rather the reason Soldiers can pull the trigger, be effective and lethal.”



As the competition ends and these exceptional leaders return to their respective units, they will share the knowledge they have gained with their teammates on how to be and train the Soldiers of today and the future.