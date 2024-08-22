Military Historian Speaks during a Joint Leadership Conference in Detroit

Dr. John McManus, military historian and guest speaker, delivers a virtual lesson about the Indo-Pacific battles of World War II during the Joint Leadership Conference in Detroit, Mich., Aug. 24, 2024. Dr. McManus spoke about the general officers of the Indo-Pacific battles of World War II and how their leadership shaped the victory over Japan.
Motor City '24 is a series of professional development conferences in Detroit constituting a significant investment in the leaders of the Michigan National Guard, and the opportunity to network with military and defense leaders from across the globe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Stewart)
