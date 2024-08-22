Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Historian Speaks during a Joint Leadership Conference in Detroit [Image 2 of 3]

    Military Historian Speaks during a Joint Leadership Conference in Detroit

    DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Attendees listen in to a virtual lesson on the Indo-Pacific region from World War II from Dr. John McManus, military historian, during the Joint Leadership Conference running in conjunction with the National Guard Association of the United States conference in Detroit, Mich., Aug. 24, 2024. Dr. McManus spoke about the general officers of the Indo-Pacific battles of World War II and how their leadership shaped the victory over Japan.

    Motor City '24 is a series of professional development conferences in Detroit constituting a significant investment in the leaders of the Michigan National Guard, and the opportunity to network with military and defense leaders from across the globe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Stewart)

