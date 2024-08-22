Military Historian Speaks during a Joint Leadership Conference in Detroit

Attendees listen in to a virtual lesson on the Indo-Pacific region from World War II from Dr. John McManus, military historian, during the Joint Leadership Conference running in conjunction with the National Guard Association of the United States conference in Detroit, Mich., Aug. 24, 2024. Dr. McManus spoke about the general officers of the Indo-Pacific battles of World War II and how their leadership shaped the victory over Japan.



Motor City '24 is a series of professional development conferences in Detroit constituting a significant investment in the leaders of the Michigan National Guard, and the opportunity to network with military and defense leaders from across the globe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Stewart)

