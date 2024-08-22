Brig. Gen. Wagh introduces Military Historian during the Joint Leadership Conference in Detroit

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Ravindra Wagh, Assistant to the Adjutant General-Army, Michigan Army National Guard, delivers a brief introduction for Dr. John McManus, a military historian, before starting McManus’ virtual history lesson during the Joint Leadership Conference in Detroit, Mich., Aug. 24, 2024. Dr. McManus spoke about the general officers of the Indo-Pacific battles of World War II and how their leadership shaped the victory over Japan.



Motor City '24 is a series of professional development conferences in Detroit constituting a significant investment in the leaders of the Michigan National Guard, and the opportunity to network with military and defense leaders from across the globe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Stewart)

