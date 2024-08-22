NETC Street to Fleet Campaign - Blue Angels Collaboration

U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic 1st Class Nick Kaminski poses in front of a Blue Angels F/A-18 Super Hornet at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, Aug. 2, 2024. Kaminski serves with the Blue Angels, the U.S. Navy's flight demonstration squadron. (U.S. Navy photo by Public Affairs Specialist Austen McClain)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2024 14:18
|Photo ID:
|8610388
|VIRIN:
|240802-N-HN924-1011
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|13.13 MB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
