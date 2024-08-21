Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NETC Street to Fleet Campaign - Blue Angels Collaboration [Image 9 of 13]

    NETC Street to Fleet Campaign - Blue Angels Collaboration

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2024

    Photo by Austen McClain 

    Naval Education and Training Command

    U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic 1st Class Anthony Munoz poses in front of a Blue Angels F/A-18 Super Hornet at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, Aug. 2, 2024. Munoz serves with the Blue Angels, the U.S. Navy's flight demonstration squadron. (U.S. Navy photo by Public Affairs Specialist Austen McClain)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.26.2024 14:19
    Photo ID: 8610386
    VIRIN: 240802-N-HN924-1009
    Resolution: 6470x4313
    Size: 11.57 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
    This work, NETC Street to Fleet Campaign - Blue Angels Collaboration [Image 13 of 13], by Austen McClain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NETC
    Blue Angels
    US Navy
    Airframes
    Environmental Portrait
    Naval Flight Demonstration Squadron

