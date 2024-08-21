NETC Street to Fleet Campaign - Blue Angels Collaboration

U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic 1st Class Anthony Munoz poses in front of a Blue Angels F/A-18 Super Hornet at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, Aug. 2, 2024. Munoz serves with the Blue Angels, the U.S. Navy's flight demonstration squadron. (U.S. Navy photo by Public Affairs Specialist Austen McClain)

