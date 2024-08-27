How NATTC Training Shaped a Blue Angels Supervisor

Photo By Austen McClain | U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic 1st Class Nick Kaminski poses in front of a...... read more read more Photo By Austen McClain | U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic 1st Class Nick Kaminski poses in front of a Blue Angels F/A-18 Super Hornet at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, Aug. 2, 2024. Kaminski serves with the Blue Angels, the U.S. Navy's flight demonstration squadron. (U.S. Navy photo by Public Affairs Specialist Austen McClain) see less | View Image Page

NAS Pensacola, Florida (August 2, 2024) - Aviation Structural Mechanic First Class Nick Kaminski’s journey, from Maryland, assigned to a supervisor on the prestigious Blue Angels team is a testament to the power of world-class naval education and training. Joining the Navy in 2017, Kaminski’s career in Naval Aviation took flight after attending the airframes “A” school at Naval Air Technical Training Center (NATTC) in Pensacola in March 2018.



Reflecting on his initial experiences with the Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) and its training centers, Kaminski recalls the critical role that NATTC played in setting the foundation for his Navy career. NATTC is where Kaminski first encountered the rigorous curriculum and dedicated instructors that would shape his future in Naval aviation.



“NATTC set the tone for the beginning of my career in Naval aviation,” Kaminski explains. “The instructors and curriculum provided me with the essential theories and concepts of aviation, which I still rely on today.”



After completing his training at NATTC, Kaminski's first assignment took him to the VAQ-129 “Vikings” in Whidbey Island, WA. He later served with the VFA-102 “Diamondbacks” in Iwakuni, Japan, where he completed two deployments aboard the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). These experiences further honed the skills he acquired at NATTC, particularly his ability to understand and read hydraulic schematics, a skill that has proven invaluable in troubleshooting complex maintenance issues throughout his career.



Kaminski’s journey eventually led him to apply for the Blue Angels team in 2022, where he now serves as a supervisor within the airframes work center. When asked about the aspects of NATTC training that he believes are critical in preparing Sailors for the high standards required by elite teams like the Blue Angels, Kaminski emphasizes the importance of camaraderie and teamwork.



“The camaraderie and teamwork taught and displayed at NATTC are very similar to that at the Blue Angels and are necessities anywhere in the fleet,” Kaminski explains. “These values are instilled in Sailors from the very beginning and are vital to ensuring mission success, especially in high-pressure environments.”



As the Navy continues to evolve, the importance of foundational training through NETC remains clear. By leveraging cutting-edge learning science and technology, NETC is committed to recruiting the best future Sailors and delivering a world-class education that equips them with the skills and knowledge needed for success in the fleet.



Kaminski’s career is a yet another example of how the Navy’s commitment to training and development prepares Sailors for the demands of the fleet and the elite standards of teams like the Blue Angels. His journey from the classroom at NATTC to the Blue Angels demonstrates the Navy’s dedication to building a lethal and survivable fleet through top-tier vocational training.



For more information on the training programs offered by NETC and how they can set you up for success in the Navy, visit https://www.navy.com/.