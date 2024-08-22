NETC Street to Fleet Campaign - Blue Angels Collaboration

From left, U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Andrew Stillner, a fixed-wing aircraft airframe mechanic, and U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanics 1st Class Nick Kaminski, 2nd Class Jerry Rumbaugh, and 1st Class Anthony Munoz, pose for a group photo in front of a Blue Angels F/A-18 Super Hornet at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, Aug. 2, 2024. All four serve with the Blue Angels, the U.S. Navy's flight demonstration squadron. (U.S. Navy photo by Public Affairs Specialist Austen McClain)

