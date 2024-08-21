U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Toni Page, 908th Flying Training Wing Yellow Ribbon coordinator, left, welcomes a family to the May 2024 Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program Conference in Arlington, Virginia, May 10, 2024. Page, who was a loadmaster by trade and for more than three years now has been a member of the wing’s Equal Opportunity section, has taken on a new role as the wing’s Yellow Ribbon coordinator. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Juliet Louden)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2024 Date Posted: 08.26.2024 11:12 Photo ID: 8609947 VIRIN: 240510-F-LE760-1001 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 1.96 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 908th has new Yellow Ribbon coordinator [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.