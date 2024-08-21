908th has new Yellow Ribbon coordinator

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Toni Page, 908th Flying Training Wing Yellow Ribbon coordinator, poses for a photo outside of the wing headquarters building June 2, 2024, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. Page, who was a loadmaster by trade and for more than three years now has been a member of the wing’s Equal Opportunity section, has taken on a new role as the wing’s Yellow Ribbon coordinator. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bradley J. Clark)

