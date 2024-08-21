U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Toni Page, 908th Flying Training Wing Yellow Ribbon coordinator, poses for a photo outside of the wing headquarters building June 2, 2024, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. Page, who was a loadmaster by trade and for more than three years now has been a member of the wing’s Equal Opportunity section, has taken on a new role as the wing’s Yellow Ribbon coordinator. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bradley J. Clark)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2024 11:12
|Photo ID:
|8609948
|VIRIN:
|240602-F-GA145-1012
|Resolution:
|3216x2136
|Size:
|1.78 MB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 908th has new Yellow Ribbon coordinator [Image 4 of 4], by Bradley Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
908th has new Yellow Ribbon coordinator
Maxwell Air Force Base