908th has new Yellow Ribbon coordinator

Photo By Bradley Clark | U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Toni Page, 908th Flying Training Wing Yellow Ribbon coordinator, poses for a photo outside of the wing headquarters building June 2, 2024, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. Page, who was a loadmaster by trade and for more than three years now has been a member of the wing's Equal Opportunity section, has taken on a new role as the wing's Yellow Ribbon coordinator. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bradley J. Clark)

The 908th Flying Training Wing has a new Yellow Ribbon coordinator, Master Sgt. Toni Page, who was a loadmaster by trade and for the past three years and seven months has been the sole member of the 908th AW Equal Opportunity section on Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama.



The Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program was created and designed to help members and their families through every aspect of a deployment. The program has been around for more than 15 years, yet there are still many things most members don’t know about the program.



“The Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program is a Department of Defense-wide effort to promote the well-being of National Guard and Reserve members, their families and communities, by connecting them with resources throughout the deployment cycle,” explained Page. “Through Yellow Ribbon events, Service members and loved ones connect with local resources before, during, and after deployments.”



908th members and their families benefit from the program in many ways.



“Yellow Ribbon events educate service members and/or their support systems on their benefits before, during, and after deployment,” explained Page. “They also ensure the readiness of the member, their family member(s) and employers for the rigors of deployment and the challenges of family separation, while also providing referrals to resources and helping agencies that will address issues in a proactive manner in order to build resilience and knowledge.”



The program is not just beneficial to the service member and their families, but to the 908th Flying Training Wing and the rest of the Air Force as well.



“The US Air Force and the 908th benefit from the YRP when miliary members are provided with services and resources which allow them to focus on the mission because they have peace of mind knowing that their support systems have the tools they need to get them through the deployment cycle while their Airman is gone,” said Page.



While not every single member of the 908th is currently eligible for the Yellow Ribbon program at the moment, many will be throughout the course of their time in the wing.



“Members and designated individuals are eligible to attend a pre-deployment event up to 120 days before start of the deployment orders,” explained Page. “Members and designated individuals are eligible to attend a post-deployment event up to 365 days after member is off a deployment order. The military member is authorized to bring two designated individuals to a Yellow Ribbon Program event. The DI is not required to reside with the service member, or be an individual in the member’s [Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System]. An eligible member may exceed two DIs if they are the member’s DEERS eligible dependents.”



If you are interested in the YRRP or have more questions about the program, contact Master Sgt. Toni Page to learn more and to take advantage of this program.