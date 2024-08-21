U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Toni Page, 908th Flying Training Wing Yellow Ribbon coordinator, checks U.S. Air Force Reserve Command Inspector General, Maj. Gen. Joseph Janik, into the August 2024 Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program Conference in Orlando, Florida, August 16, 2024. Janik was the presiding officer for the conference. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Juliet Louden)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2024 Date Posted: 08.26.2024 11:12 Photo ID: 8609949 VIRIN: 240816-F-LE760-1001 Resolution: 3786x3122 Size: 2.39 MB Location: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 908th has new Yellow Ribbon coordinator [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.