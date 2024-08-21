Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAAF CAF visits during BTF [Image 3 of 4]

    RAAF CAF visits during BTF

    RAAF BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    08.20.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage 

    509th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Justin Meyer, commander of the 110th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, talks to Royal Australian Air Force Air Marshal Stephen Chappell, chief of the air force, and Royal Australian Air Force Warrant Officer Ralph Clifton, warrant officer of the air force, about the U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber at RAAF Base Amberley, Australia, Aug. 20, 2024. The United States is committed to working with partners to build a region that is open, stable, prosperous, and respectful of sovereignty. U.S. prosperity and security are tied to that of the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2024
    Date Posted: 08.25.2024 00:27
    Location: RAAF BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AU
    B-2
    Australia
    Whiteman
    Anthony Hetlage
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Pacific

