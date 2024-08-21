U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Justin Meyer, commander of the 110th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, talks to Royal Australian Air Force Air Marshal Stephen Chappell, chief of the air force, and Royal Australian Air Force Warrant Officer Ralph Clifton, warrant officer of the air force, about the U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber at RAAF Base Amberley, Australia, Aug. 20, 2024. The United States is committed to working with partners to build a region that is open, stable, prosperous, and respectful of sovereignty. U.S. prosperity and security are tied to that of the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2024 Date Posted: 08.25.2024 00:27 Photo ID: 8608866 VIRIN: 240820-F-SZ986-1075 Resolution: 6898x4599 Size: 4.56 MB Location: RAAF BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RAAF CAF visits during BTF [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Anthony Hetlage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.