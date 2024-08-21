Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAAF CAF visits during BTF [Image 2 of 4]

    RAAF CAF visits during BTF

    RAAF BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    08.20.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage 

    509th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Justin Meyer, commander of the 110th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, escorts Royal Australian Air Force Air Marshal Stephen Chappell, chief of the air force, and Royal Australian Air Force Warrant Officer Ralph Clifton, warrant officer of the air force, to a U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber at RAAF Base Amberley, Australia, Aug. 20, 2024. The U.S. Air Force and RAAF are approaching a state of interchangeability fostered by shared objectives, backed by tradition and familiarity after decades of training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

