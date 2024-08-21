RAAF CAF visits during BTF

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Justin Meyer, commander of the 110th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, talks to Royal Australian Air Force Air Marshal Stephen Chappell, chief of the air force, and Royal Australian Air Force Warrant Officer Ralph Clifton, warrant officer of the air force, about the U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber at RAAF Base Amberley, Australia, Aug. 20, 2024. TIn addition to conducting bilateral Bomber Task Force missions, the RAAF continues to conduct their everyday operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

