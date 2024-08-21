Royal Australian Air Force Air Marshal Stephen Chappell, chief of air force, is briefed on the capabilities of the U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Aug. 20, 2024. Alongside bilateral Bomber Task Force operations, the RAAF continues to conduct routine operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2024 Date Posted: 08.25.2024 00:27 Photo ID: 8608864 VIRIN: 240820-F-SZ986-1078 Resolution: 5669x3779 Size: 3.18 MB Location: RAAF BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RAAF CAF visits during BTF [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Anthony Hetlage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.