    RAAF CAF visits during BTF

    RAAF CAF visits during BTF

    RAAF BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    08.20.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage 

    509th Bomb Wing

    Royal Australian Air Force Air Marshal Stephen Chappell, chief of air force, is briefed on the capabilities of the U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Aug. 20, 2024. Alongside bilateral Bomber Task Force operations, the RAAF continues to conduct routine operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2024
    Date Posted: 08.25.2024 00:27
    Photo ID: 8608864
    VIRIN: 240820-F-SZ986-1078
    Resolution: 5669x3779
    Size: 3.18 MB
    Location: RAAF BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAAF CAF visits during BTF [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Anthony Hetlage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Australia
    RAAF
    Anthony Hetlage
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Pacific

