Apollo astronaut receives honorary promotion

Brig. Gen. Richard Coffey, III, Assistant Adjutant General Air and Commander of the Florida Air National Guard, presents Retired Air Force Col. David R. Scott with an award during an honorary promotion to Brigadier General at St. Francis Barracks, St. Augustine, Fl, Aug. 23, 2024. Scott was awarded this honor for his exemplary service as a member of the Apollo Soyuz Test Project where he led a NASA delegation of 35 engineers and later as Deputy Director of the Hugh L. Dryden Flight Research Center. His career included over 5,600 hours of flight time across 25 types of aircraft which included 546 hours in space. Scotts dedication to his nation and craft helped define the future of space exploration for generations to come.

