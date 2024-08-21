Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Apollo astronaut receives honorary promotion [Image 1 of 7]

    Apollo astronaut receives honorary promotion

    ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Neysa Huertas Quinones 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Brig. Gen. Richard Coffey, III, Assistant Adjutant General Air and Commander of the Florida Air National Guard, stands with Retired Air Force Col. David R. Scott with an award during an honorary promotion to Brigadier General at St. Francis Barracks, St. Augustine, Fl, Aug. 23, 2024. Scott was awarded this honor for his exemplary service as a member of the Apollo Soyuz Test Project where he led a NASA delegation of 35 engineers and later as Deputy Director of the Hugh L. Dryden Flight Research Center. His career included over 5,600 hours of flight time across 25 types of aircraft which included 546 hours in space. Scotts dedication to his nation and craft helped define the future of space exploration for generations to come.

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.24.2024 00:40
    Photo ID: 8608196
    VIRIN: 240823-A-RH401-2385
    Resolution: 5504x8256
    Size: 39.78 MB
    Location: ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Apollo astronaut receives honorary promotion [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

