Retired Air Force Col. David R. Scott unveils a ceremonial flag during an honorary promotion to Brigadier General at St. Francis Barracks, St. Augustine, Fl, Aug. 23, 2024. Brig. Gen. Richard Coffey, III, Assistant Adjutant General Air and Commander of the Florida Air National Guard, presented Scott with this honor commemorating his exemplary military service. Scott served as a member of the Apollo Soyuz Test Project where he led a NASA delegation of 35 engineers and later as Deputy Director of the Hugh L. Dryden Flight Research Center. Some of his aeronautical feats include completing over 5,600 accumulated flight hours across 25 types of aircraft of which 546 were recorded in space. Scott continued to serve the aeronautical community long after his end of military service by advising the next generations of space explorers.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2024 Date Posted: 08.24.2024 00:40 Photo ID: 8608199 VIRIN: 240823-A-RH401-8987 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 33.11 MB Location: ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Apollo astronaut receives honorary promotion [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.