    Apollo astronaut receives honorary promotion [Image 4 of 7]

    Apollo astronaut receives honorary promotion

    ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Neysa Huertas Quinones 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Retired Air Force Col. David R. Scott unveils a ceremonial flag during an honorary promotion to Brigadier General at St. Francis Barracks, St. Augustine, Fl, Aug. 23, 2024. Brig. Gen. Richard Coffey, III, Assistant Adjutant General Air and Commander of the Florida Air National Guard, presented Scott with this honor commemorating his exemplary military service. Scott served as a member of the Apollo Soyuz Test Project where he led a NASA delegation of 35 engineers and later as Deputy Director of the Hugh L. Dryden Flight Research Center. Some of his aeronautical feats include completing over 5,600 accumulated flight hours across 25 types of aircraft of which 546 were recorded in space. Scott continued to serve the aeronautical community long after his end of military service by advising the next generations of space explorers.

