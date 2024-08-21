Apollo astronaut receives honorary promotion

Retired Air Force Col. David R. Scott received an honorary promotion to Brigadier General during a ceremony at St. Francis Barracks, St. Augustine, Fl, Aug. 23, 2024. Scott served as a member of the Apollo Soyuz Test Project where he led a NASA delegation of 35 engineers and later as Deputy Director of the Hugh L. Dryden Flight Research Center. During his career, he accumulated over 5,600 hours of flight time across 25 types of aircraft which included 546 hours in space. Scott played an instrumental role in the dawn of space exploration at the ASTP as well as paved the way for those that will continue his legacy as the astronauts of tomorrow. The honorary promotion to Brigadier General recognizes Scott’s decades of dedication to his craft, service and nation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. N.W. Huertas)

