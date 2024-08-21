Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Apollo astronaut receives honorary promotion [Image 5 of 7]

    Apollo astronaut receives honorary promotion

    ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Neysa Huertas Quinones 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Retired Air Force Col. David R. Scott received an honorary promotion to Brigadier General during a ceremony at St. Francis Barracks, St. Augustine, Fl, Aug. 23, 2024. Scott served as a member of the Apollo Soyuz Test Project where he led a NASA delegation of 35 engineers and later as Deputy Director of the Hugh L. Dryden Flight Research Center. During his career, he accumulated over 5,600 hours of flight time across 25 types of aircraft which included 546 hours in space. Scott played an instrumental role in the dawn of space exploration at the ASTP as well as paved the way for those that will continue his legacy as the astronauts of tomorrow. The honorary promotion to Brigadier General recognizes Scott’s decades of dedication to his craft, service and nation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. N.W. Huertas)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.24.2024 00:40
    Location: ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, US
