Republic of Korea Marine Corps Pvt. Lim Yughan, assigned to 3rd Battalion, 7th Brigade, 1st ROK Marine Division, clears a room during urban operations training alongside U.S. Marines assigned to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, at Jeongcheon-ri, South Korea, Aug. 19, 2024. Integrated training between the two countries strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2024 22:16
|Photo ID:
|8608144
|VIRIN:
|240819-M-HY848-1012
|Resolution:
|3538x5304
|Size:
|3.17 MB
|Location:
|JEONGCHEON-RI, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ROK Marines, BLT 1/5 Conduct Urban Operations Training [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Peyton Kahle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.