Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ROK Marines, BLT 1/5 Conduct Urban Operations Training [Image 5 of 10]

    ROK Marines, BLT 1/5 Conduct Urban Operations Training

    JEONGCHEON-RI, SOUTH KOREA

    08.19.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Oscar Olvera, Amphibious Combat Vehicle crewman assigned to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Washington, posts security during urban operations training with Republic of Korea Marines assigned to 3rd Battalion, 7th Brigade, 1st ROK Marine Division, at Jeongcheon-ri, South Korea, Aug. 19, 2024. Integrated training between the two countries strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2024
    Date Posted: 08.23.2024 22:16
    Photo ID: 8608148
    VIRIN: 240819-M-HY848-1081
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 3.22 MB
    Location: JEONGCHEON-RI, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ROK Marines, BLT 1/5 Conduct Urban Operations Training [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Peyton Kahle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ROK Marines, BLT 1/5 Conduct Urban Operations Training
    ROK Marines, BLT 1/5 Conduct Urban Operations Training
    ROK Marines, BLT 1/5 Conduct Urban Operations Training
    ROK Marines, BLT 1/5 Conduct Urban Operations Training
    ROK Marines, BLT 1/5 Conduct Urban Operations Training
    ROK Marines, BLT 1/5 Conduct Urban Operations Training
    ROK Marines, BLT 1/5 Conduct Urban Operations Training
    ROK Marines, BLT 1/5 Conduct Urban Operations Training
    ROK Marines, BLT 1/5 Conduct Urban Operations Training
    ROK Marines, BLT 1/5 Conduct Urban Operations Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MOUT
    ROK
    Patrol
    Marines
    Republic of Korea
    ACV

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download