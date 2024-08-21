ROK Marines, BLT 1/5 Conduct Urban Operations Training

Republic of Korea Marine Corps Sgt. Kim Taeyang, assigned to 3rd Battalion, 7th Brigade, 1st ROK Marine Division, conducts a buddy rush during urban operations training alongside U.S. Marines assigned to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, at Jeongcheon-ri, South Korea, Aug. 19, 2024. Integrated training between the two countries strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

