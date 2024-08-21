Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ROK Marines, BLT 1/5 Conduct Urban Operations Training [Image 10 of 10]

    ROK Marines, BLT 1/5 Conduct Urban Operations Training

    JEONGCHEON-RI, SOUTH KOREA

    08.19.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Oscar Olvera, an Amphibious Combat Vehicle crewman assigned to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Washington, leads an integrated a patrol with Republic of Korea Marines assigned to 3rd Battalion, 7th Brigade, 1st ROK Marine Division, at Jeongcheon-ri, South Korea, Aug. 19, 2024. Integrated training between the two countries strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2024
    Date Posted: 08.23.2024 22:16
    Photo ID: 8608153
    VIRIN: 240819-M-HY848-1221
    Resolution: 4776x7160
    Size: 3.13 MB
    Location: JEONGCHEON-RI, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ROK Marines, BLT 1/5 Conduct Urban Operations Training [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Peyton Kahle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ROK Marines, BLT 1/5 Conduct Urban Operations Training
    ROK Marines, BLT 1/5 Conduct Urban Operations Training
    ROK Marines, BLT 1/5 Conduct Urban Operations Training
    ROK Marines, BLT 1/5 Conduct Urban Operations Training
    ROK Marines, BLT 1/5 Conduct Urban Operations Training
    ROK Marines, BLT 1/5 Conduct Urban Operations Training
    ROK Marines, BLT 1/5 Conduct Urban Operations Training
    ROK Marines, BLT 1/5 Conduct Urban Operations Training
    ROK Marines, BLT 1/5 Conduct Urban Operations Training
    ROK Marines, BLT 1/5 Conduct Urban Operations Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MOUT
    ROK
    Patrol
    Marines
    Republic of Korea
    ACV

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download