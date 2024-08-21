Coast Guard offloads nearly $50 million in illegal narcotics interdicted in Eastern Pacific Ocean

The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba pose with more than 3,400 pounds of cocaine and 4,410 pounds of marijuana with a combined assessed street value of approximately $50 million in Port Everglades, Florida, Aug. 23, 2024. Escanaba's crew worked alongside an embarked Coast Guard Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron aircrew, Law Enforcement Detachment 107 from Coast Guard Tactical Law Enforcement Team Pacific, and interagency and international partners to interdict illicit narcotics in the international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Eric Rodriguez)

