Coast Guard offloads nearly $50 million in illegal narcotics interdicted in Eastern Pacific Ocean

A U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba (WMEC 907) boat crew, Coast Guard law enforcement detachment 107, and Coast Guard Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron aircrew interdict a go-fast vessel in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, Aug. 3, 2024. The crew of USCGC Escanaba offloaded more than 3,400 pounds of cocaine and 4,410 pounds of marijuana with a combined assessed street value of approximately $50 million in Port Everglades, Florida, Aug. 23, 2024. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samuel Handy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.03.2024 Date Posted: 08.23.2024 19:18 Photo ID: 8607975 VIRIN: 240803-G-G0107-1002 Resolution: 4332x2436 Size: 1.88 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN