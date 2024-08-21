Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard offloads nearly $50 million in illegal narcotics interdicted in Eastern Pacific Ocean [Image 3 of 5]

    Coast Guard offloads nearly $50 million in illegal narcotics interdicted in Eastern Pacific Ocean

    UNITED STATES

    08.03.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Eric Rodriguez 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba (WMEC 907) boat crew, Coast Guard law enforcement detachment 107, and Coast Guard Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron aircrew interdict a go-fast vessel in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, Aug. 3, 2024. The crew of USCGC Escanaba offloaded more than 3,400 pounds of cocaine and 4,410 pounds of marijuana with a combined assessed street value of approximately $50 million in Port Everglades, Florida, Aug. 23, 2024. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samuel Handy)

    Law Enforcement
    USCG
    HITRON
    Escanaba
    Drug Offload

