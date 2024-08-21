Coast Guard offloads nearly $50 million in illegal narcotics interdicted in Eastern Pacific Ocean [Image 3 of 5]
A U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba (WMEC 907) boat crew, Coast Guard law enforcement detachment 107, and Coast Guard Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron aircrew interdict a go-fast vessel in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, Aug. 3, 2024. The crew of USCGC Escanaba offloaded more than 3,400 pounds of cocaine and 4,410 pounds of marijuana with a combined assessed street value of approximately $50 million in Port Everglades, Florida, Aug. 23, 2024. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samuel Handy)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2024 19:18
|Photo ID:
|8607975
|VIRIN:
|240803-G-G0107-1002
|Resolution:
|4332x2436
|Size:
|1.88 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
GALLERY
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Coast Guard offloads nearly $50 million in illegal narcotics interdicted in Eastern Pacific Ocean