Coast Guard offloads nearly $50 million in illegal narcotics interdicted in Eastern Pacific Ocean

Bales of illegal narcotics, worth an estimated $50 million, are staged for an offload by crew members of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba (WMEC 907) in Port Everglades, Florida, Aug. 23, 2024. Escanaba's crew worked alongside an embarked Coast Guard Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron aircrew, Law Enforcement Detachment 107 from Coast Guard Tactical Law Enforcement Team Pacific, and interagency and international partners to interdict illicit narcotics in the international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Eric Rodriguez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2024 Date Posted: 08.23.2024 19:18 Photo ID: 8608011 VIRIN: 240823-G-FH885-1002 Resolution: 5504x7797 Size: 11.13 MB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN