Coast Guard offloads nearly $50 million in illegal narcotics interdicted in Eastern Pacific Ocean

A U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba (WMEC 907) boat crew destroys a go-fast vessel interdicted in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, July 28, 2024. The crew of USCGC Escanaba offloaded more than 3,400 pounds of cocaine and 4,410 pounds of marijuana with a combined assessed street value of approximately $50 million in Port Everglades, Florida, Aug. 23, 2024. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nadia Sands)

