Buckley Participates in USAA Salute to Service Boot Camp

U.S. Space Force Spc. 4 Diego Cantoral, 64th Cyber Squadron, Buckley Space Force Base, watches a Denver Broncos field practice, during the USAA Salute to Service Boot Camp, at Bronco’s Park, Englewood, Colorado, August 21, 2024. USAA partnered with the Broncos to engage local military through a competition utilizing the same events used to evaluate National Football League talent. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan Thompson)

