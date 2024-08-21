Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Buckley Participates in USAA Salute to Service Boot Camp [Image 9 of 22]

    Buckley Participates in USAA Salute to Service Boot Camp

    ENGLEWOOD, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan Thompson 

    Space Base Delta 2

    U.S. Space Force Spc. 4 Diego Cantoral, 64th Cyber Squadron, Buckley Space Force Base, watches a Denver Broncos field practice, during the USAA Salute to Service Boot Camp, at Bronco’s Park, Englewood, Colorado, August 21, 2024. USAA partnered with the Denver Broncos to engage local military through a competition utilizing the same events used to evaluate National Football League talent. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan Thompson)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2024
    Date Posted: 08.23.2024 17:43
    Photo ID: 8607862
    VIRIN: 240821-X-OP274-1017
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: ENGLEWOOD, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Buckley Participates in USAA Salute to Service Boot Camp [Image 22 of 22], by TSgt Jordan Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Denver Broncos
    Broncos
    USAF
    USSF
    Salute to Service
    Buckley SFB

