U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Angela Hall, Air Reserve Personnel Center, Buckley Space Force Base, runs a 40-yard dash for time during the USAA Salute to Service Boot Camp, at Bronco’s Park, Englewood, Colorado, August 21, 2024. USAA partnered with the Denver Broncos to engage local military through a competition utilizing the same events used to evaluate National Football League talent. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan Thompson)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2024 17:43
|Photo ID:
|8607867
|VIRIN:
|240821-X-OP274-1025
|Resolution:
|4737x3152
|Size:
|1.32 MB
|Location:
|ENGLEWOOD, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Buckley Participates in USAA Salute to Service Boot Camp [Image 22 of 22], by TSgt Jordan Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.