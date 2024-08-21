Buckley Participates in USAA Salute to Service Boot Camp

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Angela Hall, Air Reserve Personnel Center, Buckley Space Force Base, receives a signed photograph from the Denver Broncos cheerleaders during the USAA Salute to Service Boot Camp, at Bronco’s Park, Englewood, Colorado, August 21, 2024. USAA partnered with the Denver Broncos to engage local military through a competition utilizing the same events used to evaluate National Football League talent. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan Thompson)

