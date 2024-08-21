An F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 388th Fighter Wing departs after receiving fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing during an aerial refueling mission, over Utah, Aug. 15, 2024. Aerial refueling capabilities are essential for strategic and tactical operations, as well as humanitarian relief efforts in support of Air Mobility Command, U.S. Transportation Command and Department of Defense priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Clare Werner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2024 Date Posted: 08.23.2024 12:56 Photo ID: 8606954 VIRIN: 240815-F-YI652-1621 Resolution: 5093x3389 Size: 1.25 MB Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 93rd Air Refueling Squadron refuels F-35's assigned to the 388th Fighter Wing [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Clare Werner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.