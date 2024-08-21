Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    93rd Air Refueling Squadron refuels F-35's assigned to the 388th Fighter Wing [Image 4 of 7]

    93rd Air Refueling Squadron refuels F-35's assigned to the 388th Fighter Wing

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Clare Werner 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    An F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 388th Fighter Wing departs after receiving fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing during an aerial refueling mission, over Utah, Aug. 15, 2024. Aerial refueling capabilities are essential for strategic and tactical operations, as well as humanitarian relief efforts in support of Air Mobility Command, U.S. Transportation Command and Department of Defense priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Clare Werner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2024
    Date Posted: 08.23.2024 12:56
    Photo ID: 8606954
    VIRIN: 240815-F-YI652-1621
    Resolution: 5093x3389
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 93rd Air Refueling Squadron refuels F-35's assigned to the 388th Fighter Wing [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Clare Werner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    Fairchild AFB
    Hill AFB
    388th Fighter Wing
    93rd Air Refueling Squadron
    F-35A Lightning II

