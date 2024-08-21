93rd Air Refueling Squadron refuels F-35's assigned to the 388th Fighter Wing

An F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 388th Fighter Wing receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing during an aerial refueling mission over Utah, Aug. 15, 2024. Fairchild Air Force Base serves as America’s Super Tanker Wing, continuously fueling today and tomorrow’s fight through mission-focused training requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Clare Werner)

