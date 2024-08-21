93rd Air Refueling Squadron refuels F-35's assigned to the 388th Fighter Wing

Senior Airman Shawn Fleming, an in-flight refueling specialist assigned to the 93rd Air Refueling Squadron, prepares to conduct aerial refueling over Utah during a mission out of Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Aug. 15, 2024. Aerial refueling capabilities are essential for strategic and tactical operations, as well as humanitarian relief efforts in support of Air Mobility Command, U.S. Transportation Command and Department of Defense priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Clare Werner)

