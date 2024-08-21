93rd Air Refueling Squadron refuels F-35's assigned to the 388th Fighter Wing

Capt. Nolen Kajiwara, a KC-135 Stratotanker pilot assigned to the 97th Air Refueling Squadron, flies over Washington state during an aerial refueling mission out of Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Aug. 15, 2024. Fairchild AFB serves as America’s Super Tanker Wing, continuously fueling today and tomorrow’s fight through mission-focused training requirements. Aerial refueling capabilities are essential for strategic and tactical operations, as well as humanitarian relief efforts in support of Air Mobility Command, U.S. Transportation Command and Department of Defense priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Clare Werner)

