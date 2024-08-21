Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    110th EBS completes hot pits at Diego Garcia during BTF [Image 14 of 14]

    110th EBS completes hot pits at Diego Garcia during BTF

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    08.21.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Whitney Erhart 

    509th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 110th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conduct hot pit refueling on a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber during a Bomber Task Force mission at Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory, Aug. 21, 2024. Bomber missions enhance the U.S. Air Force’s readiness to respond to any potential crisis or challenge in the Indo-Pacific through joint and multilateral operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Whitney Erhart)

    Engines hot: 110th EBS Airmen complete hot pits on B-2 Spirit during BTF

    B-2
    B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Pacific
    Whitney Erhart

