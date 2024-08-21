U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Daniel Lemons, a fuels personnel assigned to the 110th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron pulls out a fuel hose during a hot pit refuel on a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber during a Bomber Task Force mission at Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory, Aug. 21, 2024. BTF missions enhance readiness, to include joint and multi-lateral, to respond to any potential crisis or challenge in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Whitney Erhart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.21.2024 Date Posted: 08.22.2024 22:49 Photo ID: 8605828 VIRIN: 240821-Z-QO948-1088 Resolution: 2700x1800 Size: 2.8 MB Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 110th EBS completes hot pits at Diego Garcia during BTF [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Whitney Erhart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.