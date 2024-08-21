U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Daniel Lemons, a fuels personnel assigned to the 110th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron pulls out a fuel hose during a hot pit refuel on a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber during a Bomber Task Force mission at Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory, Aug. 21, 2024. BTF missions enhance readiness, to include joint and multi-lateral, to respond to any potential crisis or challenge in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Whitney Erhart)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2024 22:49
|Photo ID:
|8605828
|VIRIN:
|240821-Z-QO948-1088
|Resolution:
|2700x1800
|Size:
|2.8 MB
|Location:
|DIEGO GARCIA, IO
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 110th EBS completes hot pits at Diego Garcia during BTF [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Whitney Erhart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Engines hot: 110th EBS Airmen complete hot pits on B-2 Spirit during BTF
