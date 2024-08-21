110th EBS completes hot pits at Diego Garcia during BTF

A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit taxies to the runway after hot pit refueling during a Bomber Task Force mission at Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory, Aug. 21, 2024. U.S. Indo-Pacific Command routinely and visibly demonstrates commitment to its allies and partners through the employment of military forces, demonstrating strategic predictability, while becoming more operationally unpredictable to adversaries.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Whitney Erhart)

