110th EBS completes hot pits at Diego Garcia during BTF

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 110th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron pull out a fuel hose during a hot pit refuel on a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber during a Bomber Task Force mission at Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory, Aug. 21, 2024. Conducting hot pit events in various locations around the globe enables aircrew and support Airmen to maintain a high state of readiness and proficiency. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Whitney Erhart)
Engines hot: 110th EBS Airmen complete hot pits on B-2 Spirit during BTF
